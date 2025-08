Northview Chiefs Name 2025 Volleyball Teams

Northview High School Volleyball has named their teams for the upcoming 2025 season.

VARSITY

Sophia Adkins

Emma Bowman

Hartlie Bowman (JV/Varsity)

Riley Brooks

Amanda Fernandez-Santis

Jessie Joyner

Keeli Knighten

Julianna Little

Mikayla McAnnallly

Daviona Randolph

Maggie Stewart

Avery Trawick (JV/Varsity)

JUNIOR VARSITY