Northview Chiefs Fall 26-14 To Opp (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs dropped their season home opener 26-14 to the Opp Bobcats Friday night in Bratt.

It wasn’t the win first-year Northview head coach Doug Vickery wanted, but it was the improvement he wanted to see over last week’s 37-2 loss to Destin.

“In that debacle, we tried to play a game but we had so many mistakes,” he said. “I told them we are going to be a 100% team; we will love one another no matter what happens. They are taking ownership as they make a mistake. They are owning it.”

This Friday, against the 4A Opp Bobcats, Vickery said his team performed a lot better, often coming within inches of big plays like interceptions versus a team he said is one of the best they will face this season.

Chiefs senior Nate Duff scored both of Northview’s touchdowns Friday night.

For a photo gallery, click here.

*Look for fan, cheerleader and band photos by Monday on NorthEscambia.com.

It’s the team that improves the most between week one and week two that wins,” Vickery told the players in the post-game huddle.

“I think we’ve got to work on our play action pass game, and that takes time,” Vickery said about next week. “You can see the difference from week one to week two, but we don’t seem as crisp.”

The Northview Chiefs (0-2) will host Freeport (2-0) on Friday, September 5. Freeport is coming off a 34-14 win over Jay on Friday night.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



