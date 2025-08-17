Motorcyclist Injured In Deer Crash Near Deer Lake Road

A woman was injured Saturday evening near Walnut Hill when her motorcycle crashed into a deer just north of the aptly named Deer Lake Road.

Her Harley-Davidson struck a deer on Pine Forest Road about 1,300 feet north of Deer Lake Road around 6:10 p.m. The woman and the motorcycle slid nearly 100 yards.

The woman was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital before first responders arrived. The deer did not survive.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash, and the Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded. The Atmore Fire Department was dispatched but canceled prior to their arrival.

NorthEscambia.com photos. Click to enlarge.