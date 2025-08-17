Motorcyclist Injured In Deer Crash Near Deer Lake Road

August 17, 2025

A woman was injured Saturday evening near Walnut Hill when her motorcycle crashed into a deer just north of the aptly named Deer Lake Road.

Her Harley-Davidson struck a deer on Pine Forest Road about 1,300 feet north of Deer Lake Road around 6:10 p.m. The woman and the motorcycle slid nearly 100 yards.

The woman was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital before first responders arrived. The deer did not survive.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash, and the Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded. The Atmore Fire Department was dispatched but canceled prior to their arrival.

NorthEscambia.com photos. Click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 