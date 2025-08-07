Mother Gets Life For Helping Son In Home Depot Murder

August 7, 2025

An Escambia County jury on Wednesday convicted a mother for her role in a 2023 murder at a Home Depot in Pensacola.

Sheila Agee, 52, was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder. She was sentenced to a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Her son, Keith Agee, was convicted of the first degree premeditated murder of 18-year-old Brooklyn Sims in the Davis Highway Home Depot on August 11, 2023. He was sentenced in December 2023 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

This week’s three-day trial was the second for Sheila Agee — the first ended in a mistrial due to juror issues.

During his trial, Keith Agee took the stand and confessed to the murder, saying it was his intent. He said he tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease after becoming intimate with Sims. He testified that he was angry, hurt and felt betrayed. In reality, prosecutors said Sims did not have an STD.

Pictured: The scene at Home Depot on Davis Highway shortly after a 2023 shooting that left one person dead. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 