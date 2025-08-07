Mother Gets Life For Helping Son In Home Depot Murder

An Escambia County jury on Wednesday convicted a mother for her role in a 2023 murder at a Home Depot in Pensacola.

Sheila Agee, 52, was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder. She was sentenced to a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Her son, Keith Agee, was convicted of the first degree premeditated murder of 18-year-old Brooklyn Sims in the Davis Highway Home Depot on August 11, 2023. He was sentenced in December 2023 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

This week’s three-day trial was the second for Sheila Agee — the first ended in a mistrial due to juror issues.

During his trial, Keith Agee took the stand and confessed to the murder, saying it was his intent. He said he tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease after becoming intimate with Sims. He testified that he was angry, hurt and felt betrayed. In reality, prosecutors said Sims did not have an STD.

Pictured: The scene at Home Depot on Davis Highway shortly after a 2023 shooting that left one person dead. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.