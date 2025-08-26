Van Douglas Sheffield

August 26, 2025

Mr. Van D. Sheffield, age 78, passed away Friday, August 22, 2025, at his home, in Milton, FL. Mr. Sheffield was born June 16, 1947. A native of McDavid, Florida, he was a graduate of Century High School, Class of 65′. Van proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, before beginning a long career as a truck driver, where he worked until his retirement. He enjoyed golfing, playing computer games, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church, Bogia, FL.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sam B. Sheffield, Jr. and Mattie Lou Sheffield. Siblings, William E. Sheffield, and Robert F. Sheffield.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Yackley) Sheffield of Milton, FL. Siblings, Missy (Elton) Gilmore of McDavid, FL; Elaine Johnson of Pace, FL; and Sam (Anita) Sheffield of Tallahassee, FL; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Graveside services will be held Friday, August 29, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Bogia, FL.

