Local Students Receive Construction Career Days Scholarships

August 31, 2025

The Escambia County School Board recently honored students who received 2025 Northwest Florida Construction Career Days scholarships.

Over 1,300 high school students from across the area attended the event last April. Seniors who attended in-person or virtually were eligible to receive a portion of up to $50,000 in scholarship funds.

Escambia County recipients included:

Northview High School

  • Jack Boutwell
  • Tyler Gilmore
  • Markavia Johnson
  • Jaquan Richardson
  • Jackson Simmons

Tate High School

  • Alec Clarke
  • Miller Richards
  • Randy Williams

West Florida High School

  • Randelaysia Grier
  • Keith Washington

Students had the opportunity to operate heavy equipment and learn about bridge inspections, paving, concrete, traffic control, engineering, and more. Students were also introduced to the large number of career paths available in the transportation, structural, engineering, and building industries, and were able to interact with representatives from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), as well as various engineering firms, and contractors looking to hire in the Northwest Florida area.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 