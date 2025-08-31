Local Students Receive Construction Career Days Scholarships

The Escambia County School Board recently honored students who received 2025 Northwest Florida Construction Career Days scholarships.

Over 1,300 high school students from across the area attended the event last April. Seniors who attended in-person or virtually were eligible to receive a portion of up to $50,000 in scholarship funds.

Escambia County recipients included:

Northview High School

Jack Boutwell

Tyler Gilmore

Markavia Johnson

Jaquan Richardson

Jackson Simmons

Tate High School

Alec Clarke

Miller Richards

Randy Williams

West Florida High School

Randelaysia Grier

Keith Washington

Students had the opportunity to operate heavy equipment and learn about bridge inspections, paving, concrete, traffic control, engineering, and more. Students were also introduced to the large number of career paths available in the transportation, structural, engineering, and building industries, and were able to interact with representatives from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), as well as various engineering firms, and contractors looking to hire in the Northwest Florida area.

