Lillian E. Coleman

Mrs. Lillian E. Coleman, age 104, passed away Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at a local nursing facility.

Mrs. Coleman was born in Chumuckla, Florida on September 21, 1920. She graduated from Allentown High School in 1938 and received her B.S. degree from Troy State University. She retired in 1988 as an educator after 40 years of teaching elementary education. She taught for 3 years at Cross Roads School in Brownsdale, Florida, 1 year in Jay, Florida, 6 years in Flomaton, Alabama and 30 years in Century, Florida. She worked in the United States Office of Censorship in New York City during World War II.

After retiring from teaching she joined her husband and son in business at Coleman Drugs.

She was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Flomaton where she taught Sunday School for a long number of years, was a member of the choir, serving as choir director for a number of years. Mrs. Coleman is a member of the Florida Retired Education Association and a member of the Escambia County Florida Retired Educators Association.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years – Arthur Hemby “H” Coleman, Jr; her only son – Arthur Hemby “Hank” Coleman III; her father – Lewis Thompson Enfinger; her mother – Jessie Ora Steadham Enfinger; a sister – Ora Dean Bailey; Adrian Thompson Enfinger, a brother who was killed in action during World War II, as well as brothers – Alvin H. Enfinger and Floyd Q. Enfinger; her grandparents – Peter David and Margaret Elo “Maggie” Campbell Enfinger and B.J. “Bully” and Ruth Nobles Steadham.

Mrs. Coleman is survived by her two granddaughters – Jessica (Juan) Fuentes and Jennifer (Wesley) Sinor; a grandson – Arthur Hemby Coleman, IV; and two great grandchildren – Jackson Mark Davis and Jonah Lennon Lewis Coleman; and sister – Jean Enfinger Tatum; daughter in law – Gloria Coleman and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Monday, August 25, 2025, at 12:00P.M. from the chapel of Flomaton Funeral Home with Rev. Matt Dobson officiating. Interment to follow in the Flomaton Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at the Flomaton Funeral Home Chapel.

Pallbearers – Robert Bailey, David Enfinger, Neal Christopher Enfinger, Jerry Lee, Keith Pinckard, Arthur Hemby Coleman IV,, Jackson Davis and Kevin Pinckard.

Honorary Pallbearers – Floyd Quentin Enfinger Jr., Artie Lewis Enfinger, Joe Brantley, Speedy Brantley, and Wayne Stanton.