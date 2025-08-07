Karyn Ann Turner

Kayrn Ann “Kay” Turner, age 75, of Pace, FL, passed away on July 26,2025, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Kay was born on March 28, 1950, to the late Rev. J. R. and Nell Turner in Montgomery, AL, and was raised in Atmore. A 1968 graduate of Escambia County High School, Kay attended Orlando College Medical Education Center, majoring in the Medical Assistant Program. She retired from Covenant Hospice, Pensacola, FL in 2007.

An avid reader, Kay enjoyed cross-stitching, watching English movies and series, and loving her dogs and cats. She was a member of Pensacola United Methodist Church.

Kay is survived by her two sons, William Turner McMurphy, Pace, FL, and Justin Tate McMurphy, Niceville, FL, sisters, Sheila Broughton (Dan), Opelika, AL, and Janice T. Smith (Mike), Canoe, AL. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lauren and Luke McMurphy of Santa Rosa Beach, FL., and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore, AL with Bro. Paul LaSala officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the charity of your choice or The Florida Australian Cattle Dog Rescue @ australiancattledog.rescueme.org/florida.

The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice and Granny Nannies for the kindness shown to Kay and her family.