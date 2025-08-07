Karyn Ann Turner

August 7, 2025

Kayrn Ann “Kay” Turner, age 75, of Pace, FL, passed away on July 26,2025, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Kay was born on March 28, 1950, to the late Rev. J. R. and Nell Turner in Montgomery, AL, and was raised in Atmore.  A 1968 graduate of Escambia County High School, Kay attended Orlando College Medical Education Center, majoring in the Medical Assistant Program. She retired from Covenant Hospice, Pensacola, FL in 2007.

An avid reader, Kay enjoyed cross-stitching, watching English movies and series, and loving her dogs and cats. She was a member of Pensacola United Methodist Church.

Kay is survived by her two sons, William Turner McMurphy, Pace, FL, and Justin Tate McMurphy, Niceville, FL, sisters, Sheila Broughton (Dan), Opelika, AL, and Janice T. Smith (Mike), Canoe, AL.  She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lauren and Luke McMurphy of Santa Rosa Beach, FL., and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore, AL with Bro. Paul LaSala officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the charity of your choice or The Florida Australian Cattle Dog Rescue @ australiancattledog.rescueme.org/florida.

The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice and Granny Nannies for the kindness shown to Kay and her family.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by Jane · Filed Under Obituaries 

 