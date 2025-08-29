In Our House: Tate, Northview Look For Wins At Home Tonight

Gulf Breeze At Tate

“Nobody comes into our house and takes what’s ours.”

That’s the theme of the hype video that premiered last week at the big video board in Pete Gindl Stadium at Tate High School. (Fun fact: No other school in Escambia County has a big video board like the Tate Aggies.)

And last week, the Aggies held true with a big 21-7 win over Fort Walton Beach — the first of three straight games in the Aggies’ house.

Elijah West had 90 receiving yards for the Aggies with two touchdowns, including an impressive 77-yard reception from sophomore quarterback Miles Delarosa with just under five minutes to go in the first quarter. Tanner Clark had 88 yards on the ground for Tate.

The Aggies held Fort Walton to only 1.3 yards per carry with junior Cody White amassing 11 tackles, while seniors Samir Muhammad and Maliek North made eight stops apiece. And Tate recorded four QB sacks, with John Flynn taking the quarterback down three times and Tripp Daughtry adding one.

For a photo gallery from Fort Walton Beach at Tate, click here.

Gulf Breeze is coming off a 35-6 defeat at the hands of South Walton, giving up 402 yards total offense, with 270 of those in the air.

Kickoff for Gulf Breeze (0-1) at Tate is at 7 p.m. Friday on Carl Madison Field in Pete Gindl Stadium as the Aggies will be looking to again defend their house.

Opp at Northview

In the back of your mind, we bet you’ve heard of Opp, Alabama.

The little town near Andalusia is home of the Rattlesnake Rodeo, and birthplace of Mike DuBose, former Alabama Crimson Tide head football coach.

Friday night is the season opener for Opp, which went 7-4 last year.

For Northview, it’s the first home game under new head coach Doug Vickery as the Chiefs look to improve upon last week’s 37-2 loss on the road to the Destin Sharks.

Destin is a fairly new program, now in the fourth year under head coach E.G. Gree, a former Florida State Seminoles star. If Destin were not a new school, they would likely be in 6A with 54 players on their MaxPreps roster.

Daniel Earnest, Jackson Helton, and Kayden Samelson each had a QB sack last week. Hunter Parker had 73 yards on 10 carries for the Chiefs, and Daniel Earnest had a safety for the Chiefs’ only points.

Kickoff for Opp (0-0) at Northview (0-1) is at 7 p.m. in Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.