Immigration Enforcement Operation Arrests 200 In Escambia, Other Panhandle Counties

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that a first-of-its kind law enforcement operation targeting illegal immigration, dubbed the Panhandle Immigration Enforcement Operation, resulted in the arret of nearly 200 people in Escambia and other Panhandle counties.

The operation led by the Florida Highway Patrol in coordination with federal partners at ICE, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Border Patrol, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is part of a comprehensive, multi-agency immigration enforcement detail targeting those living in the country illegally with criminal records, fugitives, and repeat immigration violators.

“This week, a first-of-its-kind immigration enforcement operation started in Florida’s Panhandle, led by the Florida Highway Patrol in coordination with federal partners,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. ”The Panhandle Immigration Enforcement Operation has apprehended hundreds of illegal aliens—including fugitives with criminal records and repeat unlawful border crossers. Florida continues to deliver on the mandate to secure our interior and protect our citizens from the threat of illegal immigration.”

Panhandle Immigration Enforcement Operation early highlights include:

45 FHP troopers and 20 federal personnel carrying out enforcement across Escambia, Santa Rosa, Walton, Okaloosa, Holmes, Bay, Washington, and Jackson counties.

Nearly 200 people apprehended.

37 arrested who previously received final orders of removal and failed to appear in court.

Eight apprehended who had been deported and reentered the United States—one of which had been deported four times. These individuals will be federally charged.

“The FHP Immigration Enforcement Unit has demonstrated unprecedented success in apprehending illegal aliens,” said Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Working hand in hand with our federal partners, we are creating an enforcement model that can truly impact the illegal immigration crisis.”

Florida state troopers said they encountered persons who have fled, resisted arrest, and physically assaulted officers—underscoring the heightened danger posed by criminal illegal aliens.