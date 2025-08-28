Highway 29 Crash Slows Traffic Wednesday Evening

There were no critical injuries reported in a two-vehicle crash that slowed traffic on southbound Highway 29 on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened about 6:40 p.m. on Highway 29 just south of West Roads Road, near the Circle K.

The front of a Chevrolet Blazer collided with the side of a Chevrolet 2500 HD pickup, with the Blazer then striking a street sign. The crash blocked the southbound lane of the highway for about an hour.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

The Ensley Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.