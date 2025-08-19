Funeral Home Hearse Burns At Highway 29 Gas Station

August 19, 2025

A hearse belonging to an Atmore funeral home burned Monday night at a gas station in Gonzalez.

The fire was reported about 9:30 p.m. at the Speed Mart on Highway 29 at Tate School Road. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control, without significant damage to the nearby fuel pumps.

For more photos, click here.

There were no injuries reported. There was no casket or cargo in the vehicle, which belonged to Turner Funeral Chapel.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 