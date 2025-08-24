Fentanyl Trafficking, Firearm Arrests Made In Walnut Hill

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisting state fire and arson investigators on Deer Lake Road in Walnut Hill when deputies arrested two people.

Deputies said 36-year-old, Natoshia Marie Ranmer was arrested on an outstanding Alabama felony drug warrant. During the investigation, deputies located approximately 50 grams of liquid fentanyl in her possession, and she was charged with felony trafficking fentanyl.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded .32 caliber pistol and two boxes of ammunition beneath the driver’s seat. The seat was occupied by 52-year-old William Lindsey Brown, ECSO said. Brown, a convicted felon, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Both Deer Lake Road residents were booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Information on the state arson investigation was not available.