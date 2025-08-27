Blue Wahoos Lose Heartbreaker On Late Lookouts Homer

written by Bill Vilona

The Blue Wahoos were an out away from extending their most impressive element this season.

One swing put a blemish on perfection.

Chattanooga’s Ruben Ibarra launched a one-strike pitch from reliever Jesse Bergin over the left field wall, lifting the Lookouts to a 4-3 comeback win Tuesday night against the Blue Wahoos to begin their six-game series.

It was the first time in 46 games the Blue Wahoos lost a lead in the ninth inning. They were 45-0 when leading after eight innings this season, 46-1 when up after seven innings.

But this was a game that began in bizarre fashion and ended with the Blue Wahoos sustaining their fifth consecutive defeat, falling to 1.5 games behind the Montgomery Biscuits in the Southern League South Division second half race.

Four of the Blue Wahoos first 11 batters were hit by pitches from Chattanooga starter Hunter Parks, who struggled from the outset to gain command of his fastball. He was removed with two outs in the second inning, along with manager Jose Moreno, who was tossed out the game by the home plate umpire.

The Blue Wahoos had eight baserunners before getting their first hit in the fourth inning. They led 1-0 at the time. Those missed opportunities, however, eventually proved costly.

In the second inning, Mark Coley II was plunked by a Parks pitch and scored on a bases-loaded ground out.

The Lookouts took a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning with Cam Collier’s two-run homer off Blue Wahoos starter Alex Williams. It spoiled a solid night for Williams, who went 4.2 innings, struck out seven, gave up six hits and those two runs on one swing.

The Blue Wahoos tied the game in the bottom of the fifth when Coley II beat out a potential double-play and allowed Kemp Alderman to score.

Alderman then came up big in the seventh when he blasted a low pitch like a golf swing out of the ballpark to provide a 3-2 lead. It stayed that way with Blue Wahoos new reliever Colby Martin displaying a 100-mph fastball in the eighth inning to get out of 3-0 counts.

In the eventful ninth, Bergin walked leadoff batter Leo Balcazar. But after striking out Jay Allen II for the second out, after Allen had three hits in the game, he seemed in good shape facing Ibarra.

It didn’t turn out that way.

The Lookouts then turned to their closer Trevor Kuncl, one of the best closers in all levels of Minor League Baseball, who recorded his 19th save following Gage Miller’s two out single.

These teams will now play a doubleheader, beginning at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday with the Blue Wahoos as the home team in one game, the visiting team in the other. It’s a makeup from a postponed game in Chattanooga when these teams last met.

