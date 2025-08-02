Escambia Woman Gets 15 Years For High Speed Chase With Three Kids In Her Car

An Escambia County woman has been sentenced for a high-speed chase with three children in her car.

Christina Lynn Chenault, 40, was sentenced to 15 years in state prison for fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, three counts of child neglect, leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, driving with a suspended license, and reckless driving.

On January 5, Chenault was driving with a suspended license when she struck a teenager on his bicycle. The teenager sustained non-life-threatening injuries. When officers arrived, Chenault got in her car and sped through the surrounding residential area, refusing to stop.

She then drove onto the interstate at high rates of speed, endangering other motorists. When she encountered a blockade set up by the Florida Highway Patrol while driving westbound on I-10, she performed a U-turn on the grassy median and attempted to continue on eastbound I-10. Officers successfully executed a PIT maneuver on her vehicle. After the vehicle was immobilized, officers discovered that the defendant was driving in this reckless and dangerous manner with three young children in her car. The children were unharmed.

Chenault was on probation at the time out of Okaloosa County for fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license, and driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle. After her Escambia County conviction, she will again face the Okaloosa County charges for her latest crimes.