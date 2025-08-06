Escambia School Guardians Prepare To Protect In The New School Year

August 6, 2025

Escambia County Public Schools guardians are preparing for the first day of school.

The guardians serve as armed campus security officers. They are ECPS employees trained by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and their sole mission is to protect students and staff in public schools across Escambia County.

Ideal candidates for guardians have prior law enforcement and/or military experience and must have a passion for working with children.

The guardians go through an extensive training curriculum with the Sheriff’s Office that prepares them to safeguard schools.

Guardians recently returned to the ECSO range to sharpen their marksmanship, and to prepare for various school-security scenarios. Eight new guardians (pictured top) recently graduated after completing a minimum of 144 hours of training provided by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Professional Development unit, with an emphasis on firearms training.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 