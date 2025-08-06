Escambia School Guardians Prepare To Protect In The New School Year

Escambia County Public Schools guardians are preparing for the first day of school.

The guardians serve as armed campus security officers. They are ECPS employees trained by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and their sole mission is to protect students and staff in public schools across Escambia County.

Ideal candidates for guardians have prior law enforcement and/or military experience and must have a passion for working with children.

The guardians go through an extensive training curriculum with the Sheriff’s Office that prepares them to safeguard schools.

Guardians recently returned to the ECSO range to sharpen their marksmanship, and to prepare for various school-security scenarios. Eight new guardians (pictured top) recently graduated after completing a minimum of 144 hours of training provided by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Professional Development unit, with an emphasis on firearms training.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.