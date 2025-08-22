Escambia County’s Newest Library Is Now Open

The ribbon was cut on Thursday for Escambia County’s newest library.

The Brownsville Library, the first in the community, is located at 3300 West DeSoto Street.

Escambia County purchased the former Masonic Lodge building to convert into a new 8,000-square-foot library and community space in the heart of Brownsville. The first floor features a public library and café space, with a large multi-use space on the second floor for senior activities, children’s programs, classes and events.

“I’m excited to finally open our first library in Brownsville, right in the heart of the community,” District 3 Commissioner Lumon May said. “This project has been a long time coming and I look forward to seeing all our residents take advantage of everything the library has to offer. Giving back to the community and investing in human capital have always been my pillars of public service, and cutting the ribbon on the Brownsville Library is a testament to that. I want to thank our staff who worked diligently to complete this project and who understand how vital this project is to not only Brownsville, but to Escambia County.”

In addition to offering a wide variety of literature for the community, the new Brownsville Library will provide high-speed internet access on library computers, along with free high-speed Wi-Fi for those who prefer to bring their own devices.

Escambia County was also awarded $350,000 in RESTORE Act funding for the design of a business incubator, which will be constructed near the new library to provide services and resources to business owners or anyone looking to start a new business. The business incubator will include office space and commercial space, offering networking opportunities, business mentorships, and more.

