Daughter Of Deputy Killed By Drunk Driver Honored With Wahoos ‘Home Run For Life’

The daughter of an off-duty deputy killed by a drunk driver in 2022 was honored Saturday night at the Pensacola Blue Wahoos game.

In honoring Lauren Ray for her recovery from tragedy, the Sacred Heart “Home Run For Life” event Saturday brought another reminder of the horrors caused by drunk driving. Ray and her father, Escambia County Sheriff’s Master Deputy Kevin Ray of Cantonment, were traveling back from a Troy University football game when their car was struck near Laurel Hill.

Her father, who was driving, sustained fatal injuries. Lauren was in the passenger seat and spent nearly two months at an ICU in central Florida, having sustained injuries including a traumatic brain injury, two broken femurs, a broken left arm, a punctured lung, damage to her ribs, and some facial fractures.

After her discharge and return to Pensacola, she was assisted by the physical therapy team at Ascension Sacred Heart Rehabilitation center to help her complete her recovery process. Now, three years later, she is nearly fully recovered and healthy.

Saturday night, she circled the bases at Blue Wahoos Stadium in a Home Run for Life. Her Blue Wahoos jersey was numbered “602″ — his father’s radio number at the ECSO.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.