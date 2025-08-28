Daniel Mack Moore

Mr. Daniel Mack Moore, age 67, of Atmore, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, August 27, 2025, after battling cancer.

Daniel was born in Flomaton on July 11, 1958, to Willodean Moore and Donald Moore, Sr. He lived in Flomaton for most of his life. He attended Flomaton Elementary and Flomaton High School where he played football and made lifelong friends. Daniel worked in the retail business, primarily at the Food Giant (Piggly Wiggly) in Century, Florida, from which he retired as Store Manager in 2018. Daniel was an active member of Flomaton First Baptist Church his entire life, where he served as deacon and Sunday School Teacher for many decades and participated in all areas of ministry. He had a great love for service to his church and his community and was especially dedicated to receiving visitors and new members and making them feel welcome. Daniel’s great passion in life was spending time with family, especially his grandsons. He enjoyed any and all activities with them, whether cheering them on at all their sporting events or playing with them at home or church.

Mr. Daniel is preceded in death by his parents – Willodean (Grover) Johnson and Donald Moore, Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 8 years – Nana Coker Moore, children – Shawna (Matthew) Fillmore, Katie Lambert and Jody Day; grandsons – Jaxson, Bryson and Koleson Fillmore; brothers – Darrell (Paula) Moore, Donal (Noel) Moore; nephews – Kyle (Tori) Moore and Matthew Moore; niece Holly Moore; great nieces – Penelope and Eliza Moore.

A service celebrating Daniel’s life will be held at Flomaton First Baptist Church on August 30, 2025, at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Interment will be at the Flomaton Cemetery.

Pallbearers – John McMath, Keith Nall, Glenn Goetter, Doug Welch, Samuel Mize and John Cox.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Flomaton First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 765, Flomaton, AL 36441, for creation of a welcome center.