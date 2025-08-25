Century Town Hall Reopens After Week-Long Closure

The Century town hall reopens on Monday after a week-long closure.

According to the town hall, utility payments made last week will be credited to accounts on Monday. There will be no late fees due to the town hall closure, and bill notices being mailed late. The town said service disconnects will resume on August 27 rather than the typical 25th.

The town hall was closed for a complete HVAC system replacement, including ductwork.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.