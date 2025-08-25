Bonus Photos: Tate Aggies Fans, Band, Cheerleaders
August 25, 2025
The Tate Aggies opened their season at home Friday night with a big 21-7 win over Fort Walton Beach.
The Tate Aggies will continue a three-game opening at home against Gulf Breeze on Friday, August 29 and against Pensacola High on Thursday, September 4.
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
