Bonus Photos: Tate Aggies Fans, Band, Cheerleaders

August 25, 2025

The Tate Aggies opened their season at home Friday night with a big 21-7 win over Fort Walton Beach.

For a bonus photo gallery with the band, fans, student section and cheerleaders, click here.

For a game action story and photos, click here.

The Tate Aggies will continue a three-game opening at home against Gulf Breeze on Friday, August 29 and against Pensacola High on Thursday, September 4.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

