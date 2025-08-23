Tate Aggies Open Season With Big 21-7 Win Over Fort Walton Beach (With Gallery)

The Tate Aggies opened the season at home with a strong 21-7 win over Fort Walton Beach on Friday night at Pete Gindl Stadium.

The Aggies were first on the big video board when sophomore quarterback Miles Delarosa found senior Elijah West for a 73-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead with just under five minutes to go in the first quarter.

The Aggies worked their way back into the red zone, but a pass into the end zone was incomplete with just one second to go in the half.

The Delarosa-West combo paid off again for the Aggies with 6:05 left in the third quarter to make it 14-0.

The Fort Walton Beach Vikings scored their only points with 3:08 left in the third quarter as the Aggies went on to their 21-7 opening night win in a game that had started 30 minutes late due to a lightning delay.

The Tate Aggies will continue a three-game opening at home against Gulf Breeze on Friday, August 29 and against Pensacola High on Thursday, September 4.

The Tate Aggies will continue a three-game opening at home against Gulf Breeze on Friday, August 29 and against Pensacola High on Thursday, September 4.

Pictured top: Senior Elijah West grabs a pass for a Tate Aggies touchdown Friday night. Pictured inset above: Miles Delarosa throws a pass. Pictured first below: Tanner Clark gains yardage for the Aggies. Pictured bottom: Defensive lineman John Flynn celebrates a big stop. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.