BOCC Approves $20K For Tate Baseball Field Artificial Turf Following Previous Northview Allocation

August 8, 2025

The Escambia County Commission is allocating $20,000 to the county school board for artificial turf infrastructure for the Tate High School Aggies baseball field. This funding will be provided through an interlocal agreement between the Board of County Commissioners and the school board.

The commission made an identical $20,000 allocation in October 2024 for the Northview High School Chiefs baseball field, and the turf was completed for the start of the 2025 baseball season (pictured above).

The commission approved both allocations from Commissioner Steven Barry’s District 5 Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) discretionary fund.

Pictured below: Artificial turf in place on the Northview High School baseball field in March for the Chiefs’ senior night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 