BOCC Approves $20K For Tate Baseball Field Artificial Turf Following Previous Northview Allocation

The Escambia County Commission is allocating $20,000 to the county school board for artificial turf infrastructure for the Tate High School Aggies baseball field. This funding will be provided through an interlocal agreement between the Board of County Commissioners and the school board.

The commission made an identical $20,000 allocation in October 2024 for the Northview High School Chiefs baseball field, and the turf was completed for the start of the 2025 baseball season (pictured above).

The commission approved both allocations from Commissioner Steven Barry’s District 5 Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) discretionary fund.

Pictured below: Artificial turf in place on the Northview High School baseball field in March for the Chiefs’ senior night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.