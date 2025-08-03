Escambia County Felon Sentenced To Federal Prison For Firearm Possession

An Escambia County felony has been sentenced for firearm possession.

Ralphael Roy Caldwell, 35, was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison after previously being found guilty by a jury of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Evidence admitted at trial established that during a traffic stop on September 10, 2024, Caldwell had a loaded pistol in his waistband that he admitted to officers was his. He had previously been convicted of the felony offenses of principal to attempted home invasion robbery with a firearm and shooting into a building.