Woman Charged With A Felony After Alleged Altercation With Escambia Deputy In Cantonment

A woman was charged with this week with an altercation with an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Cantonment.

Savannah Hale, 21, was arrested at her mother’s residence on Winners Circle in Cantonment after the altercation with law enforcement. The incident began when Hale called the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to report an unrelated matter but escalated into a physical confrontation with a deputy.

She was charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer and later released from the Escambia County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

According to the arrest report, the deputy arrived at the scene and approached Hale, who was sitting in a white Hyundai Elantra. Upon rolling down the window, the deputy detected a strong odor of alcohol. ​The report states Hale exhibited signs of impairment, including slurred speech, unsteady movements, and glossy eyes. ​ Concerned that she might attempt to drive, Deputy Hernandez asked her to step out of the vehicle and called for backup.

While waiting for additional units,Hale reportedly became argumentative and physically confrontational. ​ She scratched the deputy’s left wrist and punctured his right cheek with a ring on her hand, the arrest report states.​ The deputy restrained Hale by forcing her to the ground, and she was subsequently handcuffed by another responding deputy.

Deputies said the vehicle Hale was in contained several empty alcohol containers, including Beatbox and Four Loko beverages. ​