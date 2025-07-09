William “Mack” DuBose

William “Mack” DuBose, a man known for his life lessons and tireless devotion to his family, was born on August 22,1966. On July 1, 2025, Mack passed peacefully in his home in Cantonment, Florida. He was the son of William and Eleanor DuBose, born in Andalusia Alabama.

Mack was married to the love of his life, Veronica “Michelle” DuBose, for 36 ½ years. Together they had three beautiful children and nine adored grandchildren. He lived life to the fullest, loving his family with every breath he took.

Mack devoted his life to providing for his family each and every day. He had an infectious laugh and was a man of integrity, who believed in doing the right thing even when no one was watching. Mack enjoyed taking the people he loved most on lavish vacations, days on the boat with his family, and Alabama football. You could often times find Mack dancing the night away at the American Legion, watching his grandkids play sports, or spending long days in his garden.

Mack learned the value of hard work and dedication from his own parents. These values led him down a long road in the electrical field which eventually led him to become the Senior Vice President of Burkes Electrical. He was a humble man who loved his work family dearly. He believed that no matter what your position was, you were to always be treated with respect.

Whether it was being a father figure to many or lending a helping hand, Mack’s presence made life feel grounded. To his wife, Mack was her rock, her protector, and her always and forever. To his children, he was Superman, their

confidant, and the magic behind Christmas morning. To his grandchildren, he was a story-teller, their champion, and their biggest supporter. To his siblings, he was a devoted brother, a shoulder to lean on, and their forever friend.

Mack was preceded in death by his parents, William and Eleanor DuBose; and his granny, Clara Evelyn McGhee.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Veronica “Michelle” DuBose; his three children, Chasitie (Ajay) Martin, Jordan (Hunter) Tisdale, and Caul (Lindsay) DuBose; grandchildren, Garrett Thomas, Kimree Alexa, Eleanor Capri, Elvis Beau, John (Tripp) Anthony, Evelyn Frances, William Cash, Mack Ace, and Eloise Carter; siblings, Rebecca (Aaron) Turner and Lisa (Mike) Barnes; aunt, Sarah McGhee; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins that he loved very much.