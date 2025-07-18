Wildlife Education Continues Saturday At Molino Library (With Gallery From Century Program)

Sunset Wildlife Connection’s animal encounter program gave children a chance to meet exotic animals up close and personal on Thursday at the Century Library, and there’s another chance to see the program on Saturday in Molino.

The attendees were able to learn about the individual story of each animal, facts about its species, and information on how to make a difference to help protect wildlife.

For more photos, click here.

The free program will be presented at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Molino Library. It is open to all ages.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.