Warm Temperatures and Afternoon Storms Ahead

July 14, 2025

“>

Expect a week of typical summer weather, with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be a regular feature, with the highest chances for rain occurring mid-week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny with a high near 93 degrees, with a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95 degrees, and a 40 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75 degrees and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 10 a.m., with a 70 percent chance of precipitation. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73 degrees and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday: High chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, with a high near 86 degrees and a 90 percent chance of precipitation. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74 degrees and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday: Similar to Thursday, expect showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, with more showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. The high will be near 87 degrees, with a 90 percent chance of precipitation. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74 degrees and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 90 degrees. There’s a 60 percent chance of precipitation. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees and a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

