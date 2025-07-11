Wahoos Win 1-0 Duel with Pitching, Passed Ball

written by Erik Bremer

One night after an offensive onslaught and a 16-9 comeback victory, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos won a very different type of game with a dramatic 1-0 pitchers’ duel over the Columbus Clingstones on Thursday night.

Luis Palacios worked 6.0 scoreless innings for the Blue Wahoos, and Landon Harper twirled a career-high 8.0 shutout frames for the Clingstones. In the ninth inning of a scoreless game, Cody Morissette hit a leadoff double against Tyler LaPorte (L, 0-1) and scored from third on a two-out passed ball charged to catcher Tyler Zebrowski.

Nigel Belgrave (W, 4-0), who had already contributed 2.0 scoreless innings to preserve the scoreless tie, came back out for the ninth inning and worked a 1-2-3 frame to lock down the win.

Despite several opportunities, neither team ended up with a hit with runners in scoring position. The Blue Wahoos were 0-for-5 with five men left on base, and the Clingstones were 0-for-9 with nine men left on base.

The Blue Wahoos managed five hits on the night, highlighted by a 2-for-3 performance from Josh Zamora and a sixth-inning single from Michael Snyder that extended the third baseman’s hitting streak to nine games.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Clingstones on Friday.