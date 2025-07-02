Wahoos, Shuckers Suspended By Rain; Game Will Resume Wednesday

Tuesday’s series opener between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Biloxi Shuckers was suspended due to rain with the Shuckers leading 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning.

The Shuckers scored a pair of runs in the first inning on a Cooper Pratt sacrifice fly and Mike Boeve RBI single, and the Blue Wahoos built a two-out rally in their half of the frame with a Kemp Alderman single and Nathan Martorella walk before a light rain turned steady and forced a weather delay.

After waiting approximately an hour, the game was suspended. It will be picked up Wednesday at 4:05 p.m. CT, and the regularly scheduled game will follow approximately 30 minutes after its conclusion. In accordance with MLB’s rules and regulations, the second game will be shortened to seven innings.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday’s game will have admittance to both games in the seat listed on their ticket. Fans with tickets to Tuesday’s suspended game can exchange them for any remaining regular season game, subject to availability. Each ticket must be exchanged at least 24 hours in advance of the desired game at the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Ticket Office for a ticket of equal or lesser value. Exchanges must be made in person.