Wahoos Head Into All-Star Break In First Place

written by Willie Phaler

After splitting the six game set in Columbus, the Wahoos head into the All-Star break in first place in the Southern League South division at 10-7 in the second half, and 44-42 overall.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell to the Columbus Clingstones 4-1 in their final game before the four-day All-Star break on Sunday afternoon.

Dax Fulton (L, 4-7) made his 14th start of the year for the Blue Wahoos, and was tagged for four runs over 3.2 innings. The southpaw picked up seven strikeouts, totaling seven or more for the third time in 2025.

Columbus picked up a run in each of their first two trips to the plate, as David McCabe started the scoring with an RBI single up the middle in the first. Kobe Kato followed up in the second inning, sending a double out to right to bring home Cal Conley for the game’s second run.

The Clingstones picked up two more in the fourth inning, as Conley scored from third after Kevin Kilpatrick collided with Blue Wahoos shortstop Johnny Olmstead on a stolen base. Kilpatrick later scored on a single from Drew Compton to extend the Columbus lead to 4-0.

Cody Morissette knocked in the Blue Wahoos’ lone run of the afternoon in the seventh, serving a fly ball to shallow left field for a single to score Nathan Martorella.

Columbus starter Lucas Braun worked 3.0 perfect innings on four days’ rest before departing. Ian Mejia (W, 9-1) carried the load against the Wahoos on Sunday with three shutout innings in relief, while Brian Moran (S, 1) tossed two scoreless innings to finish the series.

The Pensacola bullpen hurled 4.1 innings of shutout work, as Orlando Ortiz-Mayr and Josh Ekness combined to give up only two total hits in relief.

Following the All-Star break, the Blue Wahoos will return to Pensacola for a three game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts starting Friday, July 18t