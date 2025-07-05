Wahoos Fall to Shuckers On The Fourth Of July

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos couldn’t contain the Biloxi Shuckers or their sellout crowd on Friday night, falling 10-4 in front of a raucous Independence Day audience.

After overcoming an early 3-0 deficit, the Blue Wahoos couldn’t answer seven middle-inning Biloxi runs as the Shuckers racked up 10 total runs for the second time in four games.

Ike Buxton (L, 0-2) ran into trouble right away in the first inning, falling behind 2-0 on a bases-loaded walk to Zavier Warren and Ethan Murray double play grounder. The Shuckers added another in the second inning on a Jheremy Vargas run-scoring fielder’s choice, taking a 3-0 advantage.

The Blue Wahoos rallied back against Shuckers starter Tate Kuehner (W, 7-4), as Tony Bullard hit a solo homer in the third inning to get on the board. A Johnny Olmstead RBI double and Ryan Ignoffo RBI single in the fourth inning briefly tied the game 3-3.

The Shuckers quickly answered and took the lead for good, scoring three runs against Buxton in their half of the fourth inning. RBI singles from Vargas and Luis Lara marked the end of the night for the Pensacola starter, and reliever Alex Williams fared little better. The righty allowed three more runs in the fifth on RBI doubles from Murray and Matthew Wood, and another in the sixth on a Warren RBI single.

Ignoffo doubled in the seventh and scored on a wild pitch for the fourth Pensacola run, but the Biloxi bullpen effectively protected the lead to secure a 10-4 final in front of a sellout crowd of 6098 fans.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Saturday night. First pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.