Two Pedestrians Struck And Killed Early Saturday Morning

Two pedestrians were struck and killed early Saturday morning in Escambia County.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Perdido Key Drive ner River Road when a vehicle driven by a 47-year-old Pensacola man struck the pedestrians as they were crossing the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The pedestrians, a 20-year-old Hoover man and a 20-year-old Calera woman, were pronounced deceased at the scene. The vehicle driver was not injured.

The FHP investigation is continuing.