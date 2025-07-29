Train Collides With Agricultural Sprayer Stuck On The Tracks In Atmore

A train collided with an agricultural sprayer Tuesday morning in Atmore.

The sprayer was stuck on the tracks at 21st Avenue due to a broken hydraulic hose, according to Atmore Fire Chief Ronald Peebles. The sprayers are hydraulically propelled and cannot move with a broken hose.

The driver was able to exit the sprayer before the collision and was not injured. Peebles said the train engineer was able to see the sprayer on the tracks and attempted an emergency stop, but due to the weight of the train it did not stop until well after the collision.

The train was damaged by the crash but did not derail. It was apparent that the handrails were ripped off and several covers on the side of an engine were damaged or missing.

The crash blocked crossings from Second Avenue to Chapman Road, a distance of almost three miles.

There were no injuries on the train.

The Atmore Fire Department applied absorbent material to clean up the hydraulic fluid. The agricultural chemicals in the John Deere sprayer did not leak.

Photos by Tristan Gehman and Frisco Gehman for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.