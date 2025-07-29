‘Threads of Hope’ To Provide School Clothes For Needy Kids. Here’s How To Help.

July 29, 2025

Waterfront Mission has launched Threads of Hope. The community initiative aims to provide clothing assistance to homeless and at-risk students across the Gulf Coast as they prepare for the new school year.

The program encourages community members to purchase Waterfront Thrift gift cards, which are distributed directly to local school districts, including Escambia and Santa Rosa. The districts then distribute gift cards to families in need, allowing them to purchase suitable clothing for their children.

Each gift card purchase supports Waterfront Mission’s broader programs that provide meals, shelter, and recovery services to individuals experiencing homelessness and addiction.

“We first learned about the urgent need for clothing from our partners at Escambia County Homeless Student Services,” said Mark Isbell, vice president of PR and Development. “As we spoke with them, we realized just how powerful our community could be if we came together. With the support of our generous thrift shoppers and the communities surrounding each of our seven stores, we knew we could expand this outreach across every school district we serve.”

The program has a goal of $15,000 in gift cards for the campaign by September 1. The gift cards can be purchased online at WaterfrontThrift.org or at any of the seven store locations in Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Milton, Crestview, Fort Walton Beach, Mobile, or Foley.

Written by William Reynolds 

 