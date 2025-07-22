The State Has Again Designated Century As A ‘Rural Community’. Here’s Why That’s A Big Deal.

Century has once again been designated by FloridaCommerce as a Rural Community.

The designation makes Century eligible to have matching fund requirements waived for state programs and grants.

Century first received the designation in 2022, but it lapsed when previous administrations failed to submit necessary paperwork.

But after his election, current Century Mayor Ben Boutwell, Rep. Michelle Salzman and other partners went to work to reinstate the Rural Community designation. According to FloridaCommerce, the reinstatement will expire on December 31, giving Century an opportunity to formally reapply.

Sometimes Century may be eligible for a grant, but meeting a financial match requirement might be difficult, Boutwell said, adding that the designation is a big deal for the small town.

“It’s a big deal to have this back,” Boutwell said. “It means that we may receive a grant but might not be required to provide the matching funds. It will really help out.”

Century was able to obtain the Rural Community designation by having an agriculture-related employment base, a population of less than 25,000 and three qualifying economic distress levels. Those factors are a high poverty rate, low educational attainment, and below-average median household income.

Salzman said she’s glad to see Century once again with Rural Community status with the state, but she would not support the designation for the rural part of Escambia County.

“It’s great for Century, but I don’t support it for everybody. “It’s only a small pot of state money that is divided.”

Pictured: Rep. Michelle Salzman and Century Mayor Ben Boutwell held a sit-down lunch meeting to discuss Century’s future after he was sworn into office in May 2025. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.