Tate High School Student Builds Benches For ESE Department As Eagle Scout Project

A Tate High School student’s Eagle Scout project will directly benefiting students with disabilities on campus.

Lawson Killingsworth, dedicated student and Boy Scout with Troop 415 in Pensacola, coordinated the design and construction of specialized benches for Tate’s ESE (Exceptional Student Education) Department. After consulting with ESE teachers to identify their greatest needs, Lawson led a project to build sturdy, durable benches that provide a safe and comfortable waiting area for students who arrive early each morning.

“These benches are incredibly important for our students with significant disabilities who require supervision and often arrive early to school,” said Principal Laura Touchstone. “Lawson’s project ensures they have a safe and welcoming place to wait each morning, supporting their comfort and helping them start the day with a consistent routine.”

To fund the project, Lawson recycled scrap metal to purchase tools and materials. He worked with Wood Specialties Cabinetry to finalize a design and coordinated construction workdays with troop members, adult leaders, and volunteers. The benches were built to be heavy-duty and tip-resistant, with adjustable leveling pads to accommodate uneven surfaces and under-bench storage to keep walkways clear of obstacles. Each bench was finished with over six layers of paint for durability and easy cleaning.

In addition to completing the benches, Lawson donated his remaining project funds, totaling $281, to the ESE Department’s community-based instruction program. This donation will support students as they build communication and money management skills in real-world settings such as local grocery stores.

“We are incredibly grateful for Lawson’s thoughtfulness, attention to detail, and hard work,” Touchstone said. “He is an outstanding example of servant leadership, and we are so proud to have him as part of the Tate Aggie family.”