Tate Cheerleading’s Lillian Abner Commits to D1 Morehead State

Lillian Abner is the Tate High School cheerleaders’ first college commit of the 2025-2026 season. She is set to continue her academic and athletic career at Morehead State. The NCAA Division I school is renowned for its 54 college national championships. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.