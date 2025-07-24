Tate Cheerleaders Hold ‘Totally Awesome’ Lil Aggies Summer Cheer Camp (With Gallery)

New skills. Lots of fun. New friends. Unforgettable memories.

This week’s Lil Aggies Cheerleading Camp was huge. In fact, it was the largest ever with over 150 kids, according to Coach Morgan Norwood.

And, it was totally tubular. Like, totally with an 80s day, a surf theme day, and an awesome Aggies Spirit Day.

Now, Norwood said, the cheerleaders are getting ready for the next clinic on August 23. Registration will be $100, and the little cheerleaders will receive a t-shirt and have a chance to cheer at the home football game on August 29. (We’ll have the registration form here on NorthEscambia.com as soon as it’s available.)

