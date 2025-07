Tate Aggies Name 2025 Volleyball Teams

Following tryouts Monday and Tuesday, Tate High School Volleyball named their teams for the upcoming 2025 season.

Varsity

Grace Best

Torrie Garrett

McKenna Lister

Bailie Merritt

Ella Merritt

Apple Moodie

Brelynn Morris

Niaviya Qualls

Gianna Smart

Jacey Stuart

Jayla Templeman

Laila Whitley

Junior Varsity

Kiley Adams

Jada Archer

Brayley Cayton

Ansleigh Crutchfield

Grace Gaulden

Lexi Hardy

Carly Kimbro

Harper Leopard

Laila McNair

Sarah Mitchell

Bentley Wartman

Kassidy Weiss

Freshmen