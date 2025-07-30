Six Escambia County Employees Graduate from Certified Public Manager Program

Six Escambia County employees have graduated from Florida’s Certified Public Manager program, marking the completion of a rigorous program for training and developing public managers and supervisors.

The Escambia County graduates are among hundreds of individuals statewide who completed the program were :

Janie Brissett – Compliance Officer, Facilities Management Department

Mark Carter – Emergency Communications Manager, Public Safety Department

Dustin Parazine – Lieutenant, Corrections Department

Nikki Smith – Benefits Manager, Human Resources Department

Rita Spencer – Division Manager, Corrections Department

Reshonda Watson – Accounting Manager, Corrections Department

These new graduates have completed a two-year program that includes 32 days of training, plus required projects and exams. Over 100 government agencies, including cities, counties, state and constitutional offices, have participated in the Florida CPM program.

“I’d like to congratulate these hardworking county employees for completing the Certified Public Manager program, which is a testament to their leadership and dedication to serving the citizens of Escambia County,” County Administrator Wes Moreno said. “We always strive for the highest level of professionalism and effectiveness in Escambia County government, and nationally-recognized programs like this help ensure we are providing the best possible service for our residents.”

The Certified Public Manager program is a nationally-recognized leadership development program for public managers and supervisors. It is currently offered in 38 states and by the federal government.

The Florida CPM Program was created in 1979. The program is administered by the Florida Center for Public Management, which is part of the Askew School of Public Administration at Florida State University. The program enrolls public managers from state, county and municipal governments throughout Florida. Florida has one of the largest, and most successful, CPM Programs in the country, with nearly 5,500 graduates from more than 100 agencies.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.