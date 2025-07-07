Salzman Seeks Volunteers For August Backpack, Food Distribution

Rep. Michelle Salzman is looking for volunteers to sign up now for an upcoming food distribution and backpack giveaway.

Salzman, in collaboration with FarmShare and a coalition of community sponsors and partners, will host the food distribution and backpack giveaway on Saturday, August 9 beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church.

Community members, student groups, athletic teams, and local organizations are encouraged to volunteer and be a part of this meaningful effort. It’s a great opportunity for service hours, team-building, and making a direct impact in the lives of neighbors in need, Salzman’s office said.

To sign up to volunteer or for more information, contact Jennifer Harrison at Jennifer@GCPromo.com or call (850) 324-2744.