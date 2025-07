Pensacola Ice Flyers Announce Full 2025-26 Season Schedule

The Pensacola Ice Flyers on Tuesday announced their 2025-26 full season schedule, which includes an expanded lineup of 29 home games at the Pensacola Bay Center.

The Ice Flyers will drop the puck on their season Saturday, October 18, 2025, when they welcome the Macon Mayhem to “The Hangar”.

“We’re thrilled to offer our fans additional Ice Flyers hockey this season with our expanded schedule,” said Brenden Arney, Ice Flyers director of Marketing and Operations. “From our home opener against Macon to our creative theme nights, the 2025-26 season is set to be our most entertaining yet.”