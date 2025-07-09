Orbin Albritton

Orbin Albritton was a Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Friend. He served the state for 25 years as a corrections officer in Century, Florida. He grew up on his parent’s farm in Molino, FL, taking care of livestock, mending fences, and growing crops. He had his first car and job when he was 13 years old working for a farmer down the road picking produce in the fields for a few dollars an hour. He graduated from Tate High School in 1992. Out of high school, he started laying carpet and tile. Then, with his certificate in welding, he received a job with Better Built. In 1999, he started working as a corrections officer and worked there until he retired in 2024 as a Sergeant. He enjoyed the people he worked with and spoke highly of them.

Orbin’s witty personality and humor was always there. You would be hard pressed to find a person he had met or talked to that he didn’t make laugh at least once. No one knows this better than his friends and family. Some of his favorite times were cooking with his mother, Linda Albritton, taking his children to the fair, Blue Angels show, the river, the rodeo, or any place or event that he knew they would have a good time. He was the proudest of his children, Wyatt and Erin Albritton, and the people he raised them to be. His joy later in life came from his Granddaughter, Scarlett Albritton, and spending time with her every chance he could.

After Orbin’s parents had passed, he found new family and love with the Sweetings. He enjoyed every second and minute with his love, Nichole Sweeting. Nichole and Orbin would travel, go to concerts, and enjoy time together. Orbin thought of her son, Brody Ragsdale, as his own and was proud to watch him turn into a fine young man. Orbin and Brody shared a love of football and bonded over sports. Nichole’s parents, Charlie and Joyce Sweeting, loved Orbin like a son. Many holidays were spent together at their house enjoying food and football.

Orbin was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Linda Albritton. Orbin is survived by his children and daughter-in-law, Wyatt (Sara) Albritton and Erin Albritton; his granddaughter, Scarlett Albritton; siblings, Rhonda (Sean) Fillingim, Sandra (Dick) Whiteside, Michael (Laura) Albritton, and Steve (Susan) Albritton; and nieces, Destiny and Shawna Fillingim.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 14, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory North. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Michael Albritton, Wyatt Albritton, Matt Ramsey, Jason Sims, Brody Ragsdale, and Nolan Lorenzana.