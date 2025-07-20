NWE 12U All-Stars Finish Strong In Regional Tournament

July 20, 2025

Northwest Escambia 12U All-Star Baseball Team finished strong in the Cal Ripken Regional tournament on Saturday in Monroe, Louisiana.

Starting bracket play as the No. 3 seed, NWE placed fourth out of 14 teams, advancing further than any other NWE team in a regional tournament.

They fell just short of the semi-final game with an 11-8 loss to Daphne.

Team members are Hayden Batson, Hayden Hollingsworth, Parker Gilmore, Kayson Cooley, Jordan Ledkins, Nikko McAnally, Hendrix Ward, Walker Maughon, Cameron Gipson, Zach Hetrick, and Ridge Odom. Coaches are Matt Gilmore, Mike Cooley, and Wes Maughon.

