Northview Softball Wraps Historic Season With Banquet, Awards

July 2, 2025

The state runner-up Northview Chiefs held their annual banquet this week to wrap-up their historic season.

The Chiefs ended their season at 22-7, but what it season it was.

The Lady Chiefs had plenty of reasons to celebrate, including wins over Jay, their biggest rival. The Chiefs beat Jay 9-5 on April 3 in Bratt. And on a field in Jay that has seen more than its share of tears as seasons ended for the Lady Chiefs over the years. Northview claimed the district championship 9-1 over the Royals.

Then, for the first time ever, Northview earned a regional title with a 4-1 win over Jay.

Northview beat Branford 14-6 in their first ever trip to the Final Four, leading to the school’s first ever appearance in a state championship softball game where they fell 11-1 to Trenton.

This week, the Lady Chiefs honored the following players:

VARSITY AWARD

Rookie of the Year – Aubrey Hadley
Best Bat – Avery Stuckey
Best All Around – Day Randolph
Leadership Award – Riley Brooks
Best Hustle – Riley Brooks
Best Defense – Kylee Langham
MVP – Mikayla McAnally

JV AWARDS

Best Bat – Julianna Tidwell
Sportsmanship- Amanda Fernandez
Best Defensive Player -Bella Sanspree

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

