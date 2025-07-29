New Requirements For Teen Drivers In Florida

July 29, 2025

New requirements will go into effect on Friday, August 1 for teen drivers in Florida.

The requirements will apply to teens ages 15–17 seeking a Class E Learner’s Permit.

Effective August 1 in Florida, all new teen drivers must complete the following:

  • 6-Hour Driver Education Course (DETS)
  • REAL ID-compliant documents
  • Proof of residential address
  • Parental consent

Teen and their families can find course information at FLHSMV.gov or FLVS.net.

Teens that are at least 14-years-old who complete the Traffic Law and Substance Abuse Education (TLSAE) course before August 1, 2025, may be exempt from the 6-hour Driver Education requirement, provided they obtain their learner’s permit within one year of course completion.

Driver Education Exceptions

The following individuals are not required to complete the new 6-hour Driver Education course:

Teens who already hold a Class E Learner’s Permit or Operator’s License
Individuals transferring a valid Learner’s Permit or Operator’s License from another state
Teens with a valid TLSAE certificate dated before August 1, 2025 (valid for up to one year)

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 