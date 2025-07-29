New Requirements For Teen Drivers In Florida

New requirements will go into effect on Friday, August 1 for teen drivers in Florida.

The requirements will apply to teens ages 15–17 seeking a Class E Learner’s Permit.

Effective August 1 in Florida, all new teen drivers must complete the following:

6-Hour Driver Education Course (DETS)

REAL ID-compliant documents

Proof of residential address

Parental consent

Teen and their families can find course information at FLHSMV.gov or FLVS.net.

Teens that are at least 14-years-old who complete the Traffic Law and Substance Abuse Education (TLSAE) course before August 1, 2025, may be exempt from the 6-hour Driver Education requirement, provided they obtain their learner’s permit within one year of course completion.

Driver Education Exceptions

The following individuals are not required to complete the new 6-hour Driver Education course:

Teens who already hold a Class E Learner’s Permit or Operator’s License

Individuals transferring a valid Learner’s Permit or Operator’s License from another state

Teens with a valid TLSAE certificate dated before August 1, 2025 (valid for up to one year)