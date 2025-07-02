New Gulf Coast Amtrak Service Launches, But Not To Pensacola Or Atmore

Ticker fares and schedules were announced Tuesday for new twice-daily Amtrak intercity starting August 18 between Mobile and New Orleans with stops along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The new state-sponsored Amtrak Mardi Gras Service will offer convenient morning and evening departures from both cities.

“We encourage customers to get their tickets now to experience this new, comfortable, and scenic service, and have the first opportunity to travel by train on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in nearly 20 years,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “Guests can plan travel for football trips this fall, for November and December holiday travel – and even Mardi Gras Season next year.”

Adult coach fares end-to-end start at $15 each way, less for shorter distances. There are everyday discounts for children ages 2-12, students, seniors, veterans, military personnel and families, small groups, large groups, and others.

The new services do not extend to Atmore, Alabama’s official “Rail Welcome Center” for the state, or into Pensacola. In 2020

In January 2025, Escambia County (FL) Commissioners joined about 60 Florida commissioners in supporting expanded Amtrak passenger rail service from Mobile to Jacksonville, and the Florida expansion had the support of the Florida Association of Counties.

In early 2016, an Amtrak expansion train loaded with dignitaries traveled the route all the way through Atmore and Pensacola as early discussion for the service began.

Amtrak Mardi Gras Route

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Amtrak back to Mobile, and with tickets now officially on sale, this long-awaited service feels closer than ever,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, who spoke at a Government Plaza news conference today where the start date, schedule and fares were first announced. “Mobilians have looked forward to the return of passenger rail for years, and the Amtrak Mardi Gras Service promises to deliver not just convenience, but connection.

(article continues below schedule)

Amtrak Mardi Gras Service guests have same-day connections in both directions daily to the renowned Amtrak City of New Orleans trains between New Orleans and Chicago via Jackson, Miss., and Memphis, and next-day connections in New Orleans to famous Amtrak Crescent trains to and from New York via Atlanta, and legendary Amtrak Sunset Limited trains to and from Los Angeles via Tucson, San Antonio and Houston.

“The Southern Rail Commission is incredibly proud and excited that the Amtrak Mardi Gras Service is starting so soon after decades of work by all our partners who have played indispensable roles in today’s announcement,” said Southern Rail Commission (SRC) Chairman Knox Ross. “We know this service will have tremendous impact in boosting our local economies, connecting people with jobs and education opportunities, and bolstering our vibrant tourism industry in the coastal cities along the route and we encourage everyone to start buying tickets for your upcoming travel.”

Amtrak plans to celebrate the start of service with an Inaugural Train to operate on August 16. Stops will be Mobile, Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport, Bay Saint Louis and New Orleans.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.