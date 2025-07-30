From Eyesore to Opportunity: Century’s Main Intersection May See New Life

“It’s an eyesore, and it’s right there on Highway 29 in the middle of town.”

That’s how Century Mayor Ben Boutwell describes one and a half acres at the corner of Highway 29 and East Highway 4 — at Century’s one and only red light.

Once the home of the Southern Panhandle Restaurant and a gas station, the property was sold in May 2022 to North Century Boulevard, LLC of Fairhope, Alabama. The buildings are falling into disrepair, and portions of the property are overgrown.

“I reached out to (Mr.) Patel a while back and he said he was about to put the property on the market because he could not get the approvals he needs from FDOT (the Florida Department of Transportation),” Boutwell said. The company hoped to build a new convenience store on the property, and that would require approvals from FDOT.

Boutwell contacted Florida Rep. Michelle Salzman, and led to a meeting over coffee on Tuesday in Pensacola.

Boutwell, Salzman and company officials sat down to look at the plans — and work on a solution with FDOT on the phone.

The company is now hopeful that the plans will move forward for a new convenience store with both gas and diesel, including pumps for semi trucks. The plans also include full convenience store amenities like food and drinks, and it is anticipated that the building will have three additional storefront spaces that can be leased to other businesses.

“It’s great potential economic development for the area, and I think it will do well,” Boutwell said.

The development, which is located in Century’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) area, would provide jobs and bring new revenue to the town, including gas tax funds.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.