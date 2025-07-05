McDavid Man Riding A Lawnmower Struck And Killed On Highway 29 Friday Evening

A man riding a lawnmower was struck and killed on Highway 29 Friday night.

The 61-year-old McDavid man was driving a Cub Cadet lawnmower in the right northbound travel lane of Highway 29 near Bogia around 7:30 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A Honda sedan, driven by an 18-year-old female from McKenzie, Alabama, was also northbound on Highway 29 in the right northbound lane and approached the mower from behind.

“The driver of the Honda did not see the individual on the riding lawnmower with enough time to adequately apply the brakes in time to avoid a collision,” FHP said, noting that the speed limit in the area is 65 mph. “As a result, the front of the Honda sedan collided with the rear of the riding lawnmower.” The lawnmower was pulling an unoccupied children’s wagon.

The McDavid man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The teen was uninjured.

The crash closed northbound Highway 29 for several hours as FHP investigated the crash, which was about two miles south of the McDavid Fire Department.

The McDavid, Century and Molino stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded, along with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Escambia County EMS.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.